Tasmania's most senior federal Liberal member, Senator Richard Colbeck, has made very few public appearances in his home state during the 2022 federal election campaign, including not attending a planned announcement with federal Braddon member Gavin Pearce on Sunday.
However, a spokesperson said Mr Colbeck, the minister in charge of sports and aged care, which has been a key issue in recent times, had in fact been on the campaign trail.
Advertisement
"This included an in-person visit to Family Based Care in Burnie.
"Additionally, in his capacity as Minister for Sport, Minister Colbeck has participated in several national press conferences, including the launch of the Organising Committee for the Olympic Games.
"Throughout, he has continued to meet with constituents at his Devonport office and has participated in Senate team tours across Tasmania."
Mr Colbeck was listed on the official media release for a funding announcement in Devonport on Sunday, but he did not attend and Braddon MP Gavin Pearce said he was "an apology".
Also speaking in Devonport on Sunday, Labor Senator Penny Wong said Mr Colbeck had gone missing.
"I think Richard personifies Scott Morrison's 'it's not my job' [approach]," she said.
"I asked him many questions through the pandemic...and he never took responsibility and there are a lot of people who paid the price."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.