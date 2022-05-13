One of Northern Tasmanian most recognisable examples of the popular 1980s brutalist architecture style is for sale.
Named after the Henty family who emigrated from Sussex to Launceston in the early 1830s, the renowned structure was built by architect Peter Partridge in 1983 for the state government.
Henty House features off-form concrete, a style that leaves the concrete without its "decorative finish" to create an abrupt feel.
Its unique design, particularly when compared to Launceston's colonial streetscapes, resulted in the Heritage Council listing it in 2012, following a study of the greater Launceston area.
Due to the listing potentially limiting the works that could occur on the property, the decision was appealed and won by Sydney-based property firm Strada Group which, three years earlier, had paid $11 million for Henty House.
After spending millions in collaboration with the state government on refurbishing and improving the facility, Strada Group made its first attempt to sell the building in September 2019.
That was the second time in Henty's history it had been placed on the market.
At the time it was expected to fetch $17 million, however, despite receiving more than 70 enquiries within the first few weeks it was advertised, the site was never sold.
Now, less than three years on, the property is hitting the market for only the third time since it was created more than 39 years ago.
Melbourne-based real estate firm CBRE will again be in charge of the sale, but this time will share the load with Edwards Windsor property management from Hobart.
CBRE capital markets broker Tom Ryan is one of four men tasked with carrying out an expression of interest campaign for the 2,517sqm property at Civic Square.
He said the timing of STRADA Group's decision to sell coincided with a post-pandemic resurgence in the Launceston region.
"The building offers flexible, quality office accommodation for all tenant types and has a demonstrated tenancy track record, underpinned by its strategic, central CBD location," he said.
"It's also been very well managed and has benefitted from strong capital expenditure investment."
Henty House has been home to several sectors of the Tasmanian government over the years, including health and human services, justice, treasury and finance, premier and cabinet, police, fire and emergency management, in addition to the federal government on a new 15-year term.
The property generates a net annual income of more than $1,500,000.
The EOI campaign for Henty House concludes on June 9, this year.
