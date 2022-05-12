A Tasmanian couple were farewelled on Thursday afternoon at Town Hall, as they set off on their 2700km journey for a good cause.
Phil and Joyce Ogden, of Trevallyn, are hitting the road as they tandem bike between Perth and Adelaide to support Rotary's End Polio Now campaign.
Ceremonially farewelled by Launceston mayor Albert Van Zetten the couple departed Launceston as they prepare to start their first stage of the journey in West Launceston.
Jocye Odgen said it was long ride ahead.
"We are flying to Perth Saturday and then we set off on Tuesday, just the two of us, we then will travel across the Nullabor to Port Augusta and then down and finish in Adelaide. The trip will be about five weeks," she said.
"We also have a few rest days planned, as I am sure we will need some along the way. We are so nearly at the end of eradicating polio from the world. As members of the Rotary Club of South Launceston we wanted to do our part and raise funds and awareness for the cause."
Rotary Tasmania district governor Heather Chong said it was wonderful to see the initiative of two volunteers.
"Rotary has been involved in polio eradication since 1979 when we first did vaccinations in the Philippines. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the two countries in the world that have wild polio," she said.
"Something like what the Ogdens are doing is great for two reasons, it raises awareness because for most of us in Australia we haven't been affected by polio."
The couple hope to raise over $40,000 which will help with providing vaccines and support for those affected by polio.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals.
