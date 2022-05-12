Training is underway at Launceston's University of Tasmania campus for the first cohort of police trainees to be given the opportunity to complete the course outside of Hobart.
Previously, those wanting to undertake the Tasmania Police recruitment process in Northern Tasmania had travelled to Hobart to attend the Rokeby Police Academy.
Advertisement
The 31-week course sees 17 northern-based recruits being delivered a combination of online and in person learning opportunities. Police recruits will complete 15 units Bachelor of Social Science in Police Studies during the 31 weeks and will have the option to continue the degree as they progress through the ranks of the force.
Education and Training Commander Jason Elmer said the pilot course was an exciting opportunity for people outside of Southern Tasmania.
"We know in the past people have been keen to join Tasmania Police but haven't been able to move to Hobart to complete the recruit course due to family or other commitments," he said.
"Having this pilot course based at the University's Newnham campus allows the trainee constables to remain close to home during their training."
Head of the School of Social Sciences Professor Nicholas Farrelly said it was great to keep building the university's relationship with Tasmania Police.
"This is part of their training program and is a new activity to add to the really strong partnership we have developed over the past 12 years, where our academic teaching staff are very well integrated with the Tasmania Police Academy," he said.
New recruit Melanie Styles, of Port Sorell, said that it was a fantastic opportunity that she was excited to be part of.
"It was a game-changer for me. I probably wouldn't have applied if it was only in Hobart but knowing that the opportunity to chase my dream had actually come up in Launceston, it was all go from there," she said.
"I was so excited to be able to apply. For me joining the police force was about being able to help in the community and also to show my kids not be afraid of police officers and that we are here to help."
Fellow trainee Samuel Fletcher said the new Launceston course meant he didn't have to juggle commuting and being there for his family.
"I have two small kids so it would have been difficult to commute or move to Hobart, so having this option has been great," he said.
"Joining the police force has been something I have thought about for years, but it's a demanding career . The timing was right when I heard I could do the course here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.