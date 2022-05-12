The Examiner
New training program allows for police to study and learn in Launceston

Nikita McGuire
Nikita McGuire
May 12 2022 - 5:00am
RECRUITS: Tas Police Education and Training Commander Jason Elmer with trainees Melanie Styles and Samuel Fletcher and Head of Social Sciences Professor Nicholas Farrelly. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Training is underway at Launceston's University of Tasmania campus for the first cohort of police trainees to be given the opportunity to complete the course outside of Hobart.

Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

