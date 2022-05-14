In honour of the recent loss of their close friend and inspiration Peter Thomson, a group of Tasmanian's are planning to tackle 42km in an upcoming marathon on May 28.
Pete's son Sam Thomson along with friends Adrian Taylor, Matthew Bellenger, Alex Gunn, Tim Curwen and Matthew Alway are set to run the upcoming Noosa Marathon in his honour.
The group first set out to raise money for Pete, but in the process of fundraising lost the person that inspired them to the debilitating disease he was suffering.
Pete Thomson passed away from motor neurone disease in early May and his life was celebrated on Thursday night with a memorial at the Launceston Football Club.
His son Sam said that in fighting the horrible disease his father faced it like he had most other things in life, with a smile.
"He handled like he handled everything in life, he kept a lot of his feelings to himself and put his family first. But to see the impact it had on Dad and Mum, who cared for him, was pretty upsetting at times," he said.
We wanted to push ourselves and give ourselves a hard task. It's the least we could have done considering what Dad went through, and others who suffer from MND.- Sam Thomson
"Dad used to say he wouldn't wish it on anyone. He got to the point where he couldn't talk, he had minimal use of his legs and arms and couldn't see and hear, but his brain worked and it was awful to see him deteriorate like that.
"That is the cruellest part."
Matthew Bellenger said that the group came up with the idea of running the marathon in July 2021.
"We saw it as a way for us, as a group of mates, to support Sam and his family in the tough times they were going through," he said.
"We picked Noosa as most of now live in Queensland but we are all originally from Tassie. All of us went to school at either Riverside or Exeter and we all played football at various Launceston clubs together.
"It was back in July last year that Pete was diagnosed and we wanted to raise funds for the foundation MND and Me. Ultimately all the funds go to MND, we are sitting at around $11,000 at the moment and the goal is to be at around $20,000."
On how they would fare in running the marathon Mr Bellenger and Mr Thomson said the end goal wasn't just the finish line, but the intention behind the run.
"I think we will be okay, it will just be such a great thing to do together," Mr Bellenger said.
"It's been a journey and it will feel quite surreal when the starting gun goes off and we get into running, but our main inspiration is Pete and that is enough to get us over the line."
Mr Thomson said that it was devastating to watch his father deteriorate, and ultimately lose his fight with MND.
"Dad started experiencing MND related symptoms in March 2021," he said.
"His speech began to slur, and swallowing was becoming more difficult. Over the next few months, the symptoms worsened and after countless doctor and specialist many tests and scans in July 2021 he was diagnosed with MND.
"There is no cure for MND. The deterioration can be rapid and for others it can be slower, but for all the fate is inevitable.
"Despite this he was stubborn as a mule and continued to fight this disease so he could spend as much time as he could with his friends and family, all the way until the end."
To donate visit mndandme.com.au/campaign/16/why-the-long-race or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/donate/476792997246684/
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
