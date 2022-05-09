The Examiner
Second annual Launceston Ukulele Jamboree held on Saturday

By Nikita McGuire
May 9 2022 - 1:30am
UKE FEST: Performers of the second Ukulele Jamboree held at the Boathouse on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

The second annual Launceston Ukulele Jamboree was held on Saturday at The Boathouse Function Centre, and drew a crowd of 130 to join in a day of fun and community connection.

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

