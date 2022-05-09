The second annual Launceston Ukulele Jamboree was held on Saturday at The Boathouse Function Centre, and drew a crowd of 130 to join in a day of fun and community connection.
The event, which was hosted with the help of a Launceston City Council small events grant, showcased ukulele themed bands from Tasmanian and across Australia including Don't Tell Bruce, The Ukes of Hazzard, Moonshine Whiskers & The Ragged Pony and AlfanAnt.
The event also featured workshops and an open mic segment where members of the audience had the chance to perform to the crowd.
Organiser Jackie Anifandis said more than half of the audience travelled from outside of Launceston to attend the event which is growing in popularity, and has firmly cemented itself on the Launceston events scene
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
