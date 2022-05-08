Tasmanian wineries, breweries and distilleries will be able to invest in upgrading their cellar door facilities to make Lyons a tourism hotspot.
The Liberals will invest $15 million to make up to $100,000 in matched funding available for small to medium-sized wineries, distilleries and beer producers for the construction or upgrade of cellar door or tourism-associated facilities such as restaurants, tour facilities and viewing platforms.
An additional $5 million will also be provided through the Wine, Spirits and Craft Breweries Tourism Events program to provide up to $100,000 to tourism and local government organisations to create new events and experiences to attract tourists and showcase wineries, distilleries and craft beer makers.
Liberal candidate for Lyons, Susie Bower, said our local wineries, breweries and distilleries do an outstanding job in putting our region on the map.
"Lyons has some of the best wineries anywhere in Australia. This new investment will help to boost our local economy by bringing more tourists to the area, which is part of my plan for Lyons," Ms Bower said.
"Lyons is iconic not just for wine and sparkling, we're also the country's favourite top shelf, with our gin, whisky and vodka the go-to tipple for many. Leveraging this to bring more visitors and tourists will support our wonderful local businesses.
"This announcement builds on the Liberals' strong track record in reducing the small business company supporting local businesses with new technology and training tax offsets.
"Now, because of our strong economy, we can further invest to grow and strengthen the tourism sector and take advantage of the pent-up demand to travel, as the world emerges from the pandemic."
The Western Tiers Distillery was opened in March 2021 and specialises in Tasmanian gin, moonshine, vodka and are in the midst of ageing their first batch of Irish whiskey.
Tim Freeman of the Western Tiers Distillery said that since opening they have had great feedback from the local and visitors, and that the added funding will secure the business as an institution of Westbury.
