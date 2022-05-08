The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Liberals to fund wineries, distilleries and beer producers for tourism growth

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
May 8 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOCAL LIQUOR: Tim Freeman of Western Tiers Distillery and Liberal candiate for Lyons Susie Bower. Picture: Nikita McGuire

Tasmanian wineries, breweries and distilleries will be able to invest in upgrading their cellar door facilities to make Lyons a tourism hotspot.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.