The innovative Veteran Wellbeing Voucher Program opens this week.
The initiative is set to give veterans the opportunity to make a $100 saving on a gym or sports club membership fees.
A list of eligible registered gyms and sports clubs will be available on the project's website and the program will run on a financial year basis so that it can support veterans who participate in summer and winter sports.
To take part in the Program, gyms and sporting clubs are required to register as a Veteran Activity Provider, and veterans can encourage their preferred providers to register.
Veterans affairs minister Guy Barnett said active participation in health and wellbeing programs from veterans also supported the Government's plan to ensure all Tasmanians had the opportunity to live their best lives for as long as possible in communities that support connections to people, place, and culture.
One of the groups already involved in the initiative was St Leonard's Croquet Club.
Their spokeswoman, Sylvia Wing, - who is also the president of Croquet Tasmania - said the initiative was a "wonderful idea", and hoped it would increase the number of veterans actively participating in the club.
"We think it's a very healthy idea for veterans to come and join a club, particularly a croquet club, because it's a good, and stimulating outdoor activity, which is suitable for people at all levels of ability and mobility, and can be enjoyed by people of all ages and fitness," she said.
Launceston RSL president Graeme Barnett said he believed participating in sporting clubs was essential for veterans to maintain their physical and mental health.
"I'd encourage all of our members, and any other veterans out there, to get involved,' he said.
"It's very important to stay active as we get older."
