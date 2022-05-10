Tasmanian truckies have raised more than $20,000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The cheque for $22,225 was given to RFDS Tasmania chairperson Malcolm White by the president of the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association, Robert Bayles.
Mr White said the money goes towards the "wonderful work underway in Tasmania."
"This money will go towards services for Tasmanians to help them either with equipment or actual services," he said.
Mr White said the partnership between RFDS Tasmania and Truckers Association is only a few years old.
"We're thrilled with it. We each put each put in quite a bit of work, but obviously, the major work was done by the truck owners and operators," he said.
"It's really an outstanding effort."
The money was raised at the Longford Truck Show in March and it was one of the biggest fundraisers ever for the Tasmanian Truck Owners and Operators Association.
Mr Bayles, who has been president of the association for 10 years, said they've never raised this much before.
"Last year we raised $17,000 from the truck run and the hay runners from down the northwest coast. They donated $10,000 on top of that, and this year, we got $22,225 by ourselves," he said.
"It's a fair bit of a jump. People realise it's a good cause and that RFDS is something that everyone needs."
Mr Bayles said the association has selected RFDS due to their accessibility.
"Everyone's got an opportunity to use, it doesn't matter whether it's me or it's you that is going be next on the plane or to use their services," he said.
"It's been really it's been great the support that we've had from businesses, people and truck drivers. People realise how important Flying Doctor services are to everyone. It's something that everyone needs.
"We all know someone that's used it or been on it."
The RFDS Tasmania is based out at Launceston Airport and provide aero-medical and patient transfer facilities for use by Ambulance Tasmania paramedics.
Using a single Beechcraft King Air B200C aircraft, RFDS Tasmania make more than 2300 every year serving people in need of medical support.
The Tasmania team also have a dental outreach program that deliver more than 15,000 free dental treatments per year. Health care professionals also deliver almost 8000 primary health consultations each year to rural communities across Tasmania.
The Tasmania Truck Owners and Operator Association are already planning their big 40 year anniversary event with a truck run event on Sunday, March 5, 2023.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
