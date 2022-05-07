Longford avenged last season's preliminary final defeat with a commanding performance against Bracknell 16.6 (102) to 9.8 (62) and leap-frogged the Redlegs on the table.
Longford took the early ascendancy at home as both sides ground through a gruelling opening term with the Tigers moving to an 11-point lead at the first break.
It was the second term where the Tigers took full advantage as they roared away from the contest repeatedly in a six-goal to four quarter which helped set up the match-winning buffer. Michael Larby provided a physical presence in the ruck for Longford as the Tigers moved out of the centre with ease at times and into the attack.
Longford's key forward was dominant across the day as he kicked goals at regular intervals to finish with six for the day.
Daniel Bennett was a handy inclusion in the forward half with his pace proving a thorn in Bracknell's side as he went on to notch three goals.
The Tigers were strong down back with Jaidyn Harris playing one of his best games of the season so far alongside Jacob Wiggers. Matthew Dennis and Corry Goodluck kicked three apiece for Bracknell but other opportunities were hard to manufacture.
It was the Josh Holton show for Rocherlea as the forward continued his strong start to the season with a bag of 10 to lead his side over Deloraine 18.13 (121) to 7.8 (50).
Despite the final scoreboard, the Roos produced their best quarter of football in the opening term as they went toe-to-toe with a more experienced Rocherlea side and came out with a first-quarter lead of three points.
But the experienced bodies of Rocherlea came to the fore in the second half as they out-scored the Roos 72-11 after the main break with Holton's marking power up forward a key factor. Jordan Cousens was instrumental through the midfield while Luke Richards continued his good run of form.
Jarrod Scott, Tyler Kelly and Jordan Talbot were among Deloraine's best performers.
Scottsdale won the bird fight at Parrot Park as the Magpies accounted for Bridgenorth 12.5 (77) to 7.10 (52).
The Magpies' efficiency in front of goal proved critical across the day as they led at every change.
Daniel Berry and Chev Deacon kicked three goals apiece in the win while Bridgenorth teenager Liam Older led the Parrots with three of his own.
Elliot Tyson, Brad Tuffin and Mitchell Bennett were Scottsdale's best while Billy Jack and Solomon Scott were prominent for Bridgenorth.
Hillwood has surged into the top four as the Sharks enjoyed a successful away day at South Launceston winning 9.8 (62) to 6.9 (45).
Hillwood kept the Bulldogs goalless in the second term before South Launceston gave themselves a chance at victory with a three-goal to two third quarter.
The Sharks, led by Hamish Leedham in the ruck and Brad Templar up forward, held off the Dogs' charge with a two-goal to none final term to secure a 17-point win.
Templar kicked four to lead the Sharks' goal-kicking while Jack Colgrave added two goals.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
