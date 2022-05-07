Launceston United were the big winners on a hectic day of statewide cup action.
United won the battle of the Women's Super League top two, beating South Hobart on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Birch Avenue, while Northern Rangers and Riverside both lost in the Lakoseljac Cup.
Coach Peter Savill was making no excuses after his Northern Rangers side were dispatched 3-0 at home by Olympia.
A disciplined Rangers side kept pace with their NPL Tasmania visitors for an hour before mistakes started to creep in allowing the lively Roshan Giri, lanky Adam Pickup and loping Anthony Mamic to claim the goals.
Rangers had their moments, particularly through wide men Luke Eyles and Pat Lanau-Atkinson, while Jacob Burk also struck a post, but their threat waned as the contest wore on and Savill admitted the better side won.
"We did not play well enough in either penalty area so did not deserve to win," he said. "We did not defend well enough or finish well enough. The penalty areas are where the game's won and if you make mistakes there you've got no chance. It's not rocket science.
"We did OK until half-time and were still in the game but then made some silly mistakes.
"I'd been happy with the season up until today but not now, and we've also now got five players out."
With Bryley Jordan unavailable, Jesse Fulton, Tenzing Andersen and Sam Wagner were all injured and Lanau-Atkinson added to the casualty list when he was carried off on a stretcher just before half-time.
"It's hard to read too much into a game when you lose five key players," Savill added.
There was even worse news for Riverside whose season hit another trough with an 11-0 thrashing at South Hobart.
Rob Murray's COVID-hit side were no match for Ken Morton's big guns who won through hat-tricks from Isky Van Doorne and Nick Morton plus other goals from Lochie Semmler, Josh Divin, Bradley Lakoseljac, Gus Higgins and Luke Bighin.
Devonport won the grand final rematch 4-2 at Glenorchy Knights while the Kingborough versus Hobart United match was relocated and then postponed due to bad weather.
Launceston United kept their nerve and hopes of a double by winning the battle of the Women's Super League top two in the Statewide Cup.
Goals from Dani Gunton and Laura Dickinson were cancelled out as South Hobart earned a 2-2 draw in normal time. With no further goals in extra-time the match went to penalties.
Sydney Carney produced an excellent save low to her left to keep out South's opening kick and with Annie Reitsema, Adilat Otto, Ellie La Monte, Nichola Clark and Alexis Mitchell all successful, United won 5-3.
The cup triumph followed the team's perfect start of five straight wins in the league.
"It was so emotional," United co-coach Frank Compton said.
"For (co-coach) Lynden (Prince) and me it was a feeling of helplessness. We'd played all our cards and just hoped for the best but we were lucky enough that Sydney pulled off a great stop and all the girls were confident taking their kicks.
"It was a big moment to win today but we've told them as amazing as it feels it's only a quarter-final and we'll take what comes next."
Devonport Strikers beat Clarence Zebras 1-0 while the Kingborough Lions versus Ulverstone match was postponed an hour before kickoff.
Goals from Holly Ayton (two), Sarah Townsend and Daisy Parsell saw Taroona defeat Metro (scorer Caitlin Roughsedge) 4-1 at North Chigwell on Friday night.
Launceston City progressed into the semi-finals of the under-20 cup with a 1-0 win over Glenorchy.
South Hobart beat Olympia Warriors 3-0 while Devonport Strikers were far too good for Clarence Zebras, winning 6-1.
Riverside host Ulverstone at Windsor Park at 2.30pm on Sunday.
Riverside and Launceston United took advantage of a free weekend to play a catch-up game in the Women's Northern Championship and produced an entertaining 3-3 draw at Windsor Park.
A penalty and header from Bella Duff had United ahead after Chelsea Wing had scored for the hosts. A quickfire double from co-coach Lucy Johns turned the game on its head before Bianca Anderson salvaged a point for United.
"I'm happy with a couple but I should have had about five," joked Johns.
"I'm a bit disappointed we didn't win but we're still building. That's only our third game where everyone else has played five or six so we're a work in progress and we cannot fault the effort."
United's WSL star La Monte is enjoying doubling up by coaching the club's NCW side and was also satisfied with a point.
"We'll take that and I'm really proud of them," she said. "We're coming off a couple of losses and we fought hard, so I'm pleased."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
