Nathan Pearce put on a show as North Launceston overcame wind, rain and Kingborough 7.9 (51) to 2.5 (17) at the Twin Ovals.
The experienced mid-forward kicked four majors in the nine-goal contest, swinging the game in North Launceston's favour in the last despite the wind being against them.
Only one point was scored at that end of the ground in the first three quarters before Pearce kicked three in the last term and debutant Seth Campbell put the icing on the cake, with the Bombers' fight pleasing coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.
"Those types of games, you've got to throw your structures out the window, it's all about the contest and winning the contested ball," he said.
"Obviously against Kingborough, who are probably the best contested-ball side in the comp with their big bodies, we were always going to be up against it but credit to the boys they fought it out right to the end."
Describing the win as "a great team effort" against "a pretty experienced football side", Cox-Goodyer saved more praise for Pearce.
Having re-joined the Bombers in 2020 after six years at Hillwood, including the 2019 premiership, Pearce has "gone from strength to strength" this year.
"He's become pretty important to us and his ability to get the ball out the back, win contests and kick goals at the end of the day is really pleasing," he said.
"We looked for him to be that spark and compete up forward and when you throw a Seth Campbell and a Brandon Leary around with him, it's a pretty potent forward line on a good day."
Theo Ives also drew some credit from his coach, rucking tirelessly and outsized against Kingborough's talls in the absence of North skipper Alex Lee (COVID).
Ives was able to bring the ball to ground regularly without necessarily winning the hit-out and competed strongly for the Bombers in victory.
North Launceston kicked 2.5 in the first quarter with the wind, holding Kingborough scoreless before the Tigers scored within the first 30 seconds of the second term through Jack Tomkinson.
Another big mark and goal from Jordan Lane and the score was two points the difference at the half but quickly extended to eight as a sliding effort from skipper Tom Bennett in the goal-square opened North's account 15 seconds into the final term.
Unfortunately for the visitors, they weren't able to add another goal to their tally, taking a 10-point lead into the final break with Kingborough to kick with the wind.
But coach Cox-Goodyer thought his side had enough positive signs in the second quarter to negate the weather's influence and his experience and nous shone through as the Bombers stormed home.
He also described the torrid conditions as "fun" to play in, with his side embracing the day.
"You can rock up to games like that and if you come with the wrong mindset you put yourself behind the eight ball to start with," he said.
"The boys really embraced the conditions and played some enjoyable football, every time someone did something well they got around them.
"The vibe was actually really good, it wasn't a great day for football but the boys played some enjoyable football and obviously winning a game like that brings the group together."
The win saw the Bombers move to 4-2, joining Tigers and Clarence on the same win-loss record to sit in fourth after every team has played each other once.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
