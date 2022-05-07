The Examiner
TSL: Four-goal Nathan Pearce shines as North Launceston brave wet

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated May 7 2022 - 11:26am, first published 9:00am
SILKY: Nathan Pearce kicked four goals in torrid conditions at Twin Ovals. Picture: Paul Scambler

Nathan Pearce put on a show as North Launceston overcame wind, rain and Kingborough 7.9 (51) to 2.5 (17) at the Twin Ovals.

