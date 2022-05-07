The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Top-two sides St Pats, Lilydale to meet in NTFA div one round seven

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 7 2022 - 8:37am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UP FOR GRABS: Perth's Joel Murray during his side's loss to Evandale on Saturday at Morven Park. Pictures: Phillip Biggs

It's the game we've been waiting for.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.