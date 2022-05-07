It's the game we've been waiting for.
NTFA division one top-two sides St Pats and Lilydale will meet at John Cunningham Oval on Saturday.
The Saints are the form team of the competition while the reigning premier looks as strong as ever.
Ladder-leader St Pats continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 7.7 (49) to 4.7 (31) victory against Old Launcestonians at Invermay Park on Friday night.
It was even contest in the first-half with one point separating the teams at the main break.
The third quarter was where the Saints won the game with their 3.2 to 1.2 effort.
St Pats had great contributions from Ethan Conway, who kicked one, Patrick Rodman, Brodie Vocke, who snagged three, Liam Brown, Kyle Harper and Jake Kilby.
OLs got good performances out of Thomas Chugg, who finished with a pair of goals, Matthew Spohn, Luke Wheldon, Alex Sciulli, Charles Fry and Zach Gardner.
The two other majors came through Will Archer and Field Reeves.
Seventh-ranked Evandale scored their first win of the year with a 13.9 (87) to 9.9 (63) triumph against Perth at Morven Park on Saturday.
The Eagles staged a comeback after being down by four goals at quarter-time.
They hit back in the second term with 5.2 to go into half-time with a seven-point lead.
The Eagles went into the final quarter one point up after a tight third term.
They ran out the game well to put on four goals to one in the fourth stanza.
Co-captain Tyler Brown, playing-coach James Conroy, Jackson Davey, Brad Lockett, Walter Jones and Beau Calow were big players in the victory.
Aidan Bullman, Calow and Lockett kicked three each.
Drew McIntosh, Billy Walker, Nathan Croft and Zak Kerrison, who had a pair of majors, were the Magpies' best.
Lilydale accounted for UTAS with a 23.18 (156) to 5.6 (36) victory at home.
Sonny Whiting cashed in with 10 goals in a fine performance.
Thane Bardenhagen, who also featured in the best, and Billy Tuckerman added a treble of goals each.
Sam Lockett and Logan Reynolds were the Demons' other big contributors.
Meanwhile, East Coast celebrated their annual Pyengana game with a resounding 30.15 (195) to 3.0 (18) win over Meander Valley on Saturday.
Chris Novy starred again and had great support from the likes of Michael Murfet and Shaun Cannon.
Murfet kicked 10 while Novy and Cannon sent five each through the big sticks.
Hamish Preece, Taylor Bailey and Broc Turner were among those who battled well all day for the Suns. Luke Page snagged two goals.
Old Scotch had the bye.
In round six, East Coast and OLs meet at St Helens, Perth hosts UTAS while Evandale, Meander Valley and Old Scotch have byes.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
