By the end of the year, four new electric car chargers will be installed at popular visitor spots in Launceston.
Spots will include the Cataract Gorge, Riverbend Park, Inveresk car park and Lilydale Memorial Hall.
The City of Launceston received a $10,000 grant from the Tasmanian Government's ChargeSmart Grants Program to go towards the $26,000 project.
A 7kw charger will be installed at the Cataract Gorge, while three 22kw chargers will be installed at Riverbend Park, the Inveresk half-circle car park and at the Lilydale Memorial Hall.
The new chargers add to the City of Launceston's existing electric vehicle charging stations at the Paterson St West and York Street car parks and the 50kw fast-charger which was installed in the Paterson St East Car Park in 2018.
Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten said while overall electric vehicle sales accounted for a small percentage of vehicle sales in Australia, it was a growing segment of the market.
"Electric vehicles have many benefits, including helping to lower CO2 emissions," Cr van Zetten said.
"Most industry experts expect this segment of the vehicle market to continue to grow in future and to see prices for new EVs dropping as technology and manufacturing processes improve.
"We're pleased to have received a ChargeSmart Grant to enable us to install more EV chargers around Launceston, particularly at those visitor destinations like Riverbend Park and the Cataract Gorge which draw high visitor numbers on a daily basis."
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
