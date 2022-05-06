Motorcycle rider evades police at high speed with child onboard

A motorcyclist was spotted by police driving dangerously with a child onboard at Newnham on Tuesday.
Tasmania Police released an image of the driver and child to the public on Friday, appealing for assistance to locate and identify the motorcyclist.
Advertisement
Acting Inspector Andrew Hanson from Launceston Uniform said most of the community would find the image confronting.
"For most people, particularly parents, this image would be confronting," he said.
"Seeing an example of such a deliberately reckless and negligent act which places an innocent child at risk is beyond belief."
Launceston officers attempted to intercept the motorcycle on Mallard Place, Newnham, shortly before noon on Tuesday, but the rider failed to stop and evaded at high speed towards Mowbray.
Police did not pursue the rider, but other officers saw the motorcycle a short time later and captured the attached image, to try and identify the person.
"As police, we work hard to keep our roads safe across the state but unfortunately examples like this highlight what we are sometimes up against," acting Inspector Hanson said.
"Road safety is a community issue, and Tasmania Police are always seeking support from members of the public.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.