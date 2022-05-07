Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese made a surprise campaign pitstop in Launceston on Saturday.
He first appeared at the Mother's Day edition of the Niche Market Bazaar, where he announced several commitments set to come to fruition pending the party's success in the upcoming federal election.
Advertisement
Proceedings got underway with Mr Albanese pledging $5 million to help kick-start LINE Hydrogen's George Town Project, which is set to use co-located solar panels to produce green hydrogen.
He said the initiative aimed to replace diesel as the primary source of fuel for trucks and busses across the state.
In addition to the project's first stage being set to include hydrogen production, Mr Albanese said it would also enable the development of 24 hydrogen trucks, expected to be leased to industrial partners.
"It [hydrogen] has enormous potential, and over time LINE could build at least five hydrogen refueling stations in Tasmania, creating jobs right across the state," he said.
Keeping with the subject of green energy, Mr Albanese announced federal Labor would commit $2 million to support a feasibility study and early development costs for Westcoast Renewable Energy's proposed energy park at Whaleback Ridge.
Mr Albanese said that project had the potential to use the west coast's abundant wind and water resources to produce green hydrogen for use in Tasmania, as well as export to the mainland and the world.
"If fully operational, the Energy Park could create over 4500 jobs in construction and over 550 full-time permanent jobs," he said.
Two more federal Labor commitments were also announced, the first being a $2 million pledge to help expand Costa's East Devonport berry distribution centre. Members of the party estimated that project could support 140 jobs year-round.
The second was an $11 million commitment to partner with Inghams, with the aim of implementing a carbon zero-certified business model, in turn protecting more than 120 local jobs and pioneering sustainable manufacturing in the poultry sector.
"Labor will grow Tasmanian industry and boost local manufacturing ... we will work with industry to protect and grow jobs, as well as attract private investment," he said.
Those commitments come after federal Labor announced a $6 million pledge to Waverley Mills earlier this week.
In response to Mr Albanese's announcements regarding the Bass electorate, Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer pointed to her own recent energy-related announcements.
In particular, she highlighted the federal government's $70 million commitment to establishing a hydrogen hub at Bell Bay, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison travelled to Tasmania to help announce.
"This was the result of long-term collaboration with local industry," Ms Archer said.
Advertisement
Tasmanian Liberal senator Richard Colbeck said while Mr Albanese was in town, he should explain whether he thought the behavior of Braddon Labor candidate Chris Lynch, and Labor Lyons MHR Brian Mitchell was acceptable. Mr Lynch pleaded guilty to one count of possessing and selling methylamphetamine 28 years ago, while a decade-old tweet from Mr Mitchell about female incontinence was also discussed.
Mr Albanese made no mention of Mr Lynch, however, he conceded Mr Mitchell's tweet was "not appropriate".
"That's at a time well before he was a member of parliament ...I'm sure that Mr Mitchell regrets that," he said.
Hours after his initial appearance, Mr Albanese attended a Labor rally alongside several of his party colleagues including Shadow Minister for Health Mark Butler, Shadow Minister for Agriculture Julie Collins, and Bass Labor candidate Ross Hart.
It was held in the Tramsheds Function Centre at Invermay, and hundreds of vocal Labor supporters were in attendance.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.