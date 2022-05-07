Tasmanians gather for Climate Rally to encourage people to use their vote this federal election for climate action.
Launceston and Hobart held simultaneous rallies on Saturday asking for people to vote for climate action.
Advertisement
Representing School Strike 4 Climate, Launceston and speakers for the event were Cecilia Bence, 17 and Samantha Amos, 14.
Both young people were frustrated at the lack of action against climate change, saying they felt "hopeless."
"It boggles my mind that humanity hasn't taken this as seriously as it should be," Ms Bence said.
"It's not as if there is an evidence towards it and it's not as if we are pulling this out of nowhere."
Ms Amos said she wanted to be at the rally to fight for justice, despite being four years away from being able to vote and was tired of young people not being heard.
"It feels like we are being pushed aside," they said.
Ms Bence said she wanted to see more national recognition and actual plans for climate action coming out of this election. "I believe that we can make a change," she said.
Steve Saunders from Tasmania Climate Collective said the rally was to urge people to consider the vote for climate in this election.
"We need to bring climate change to the centre of the discussion, because without that, nothing else is going to work," he said.
Coming from more rural areas was Hannah Sadler who is part of Australian Parents for Climate Change in Wynyard.
She said she remembered being nine months pregnant in 2019 and waking up to her home filled with smoke from the bush fires in Brittons Swamp.
"My whole house was literally choking with smoke and I was thinking what was the effect on my unborn child?" Ms Sadler said.
Advertisement
"I need to act for my for my kids. We need to be voting for our kids future and the future of our planet."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.