City of Launceston Mayor Albert van Zetten yesterday called for federal support to build the proposed Northern Suburbs Recreation Hub at Mowbray.
The project, which has been in developed since 2018, was originally estimated to cost $15 million but Cr van Zetten said an overstimulated construction industry and time taken to secure the site had resulted in a rise in material and labour costs.
With $16 million in funding already secured, he said there was now a shortfall of around $30 million to complete the project, which he hoped could be filled by federal and state support.
"We just think it's such an exciting thing in the northern suburbs to finally have a precinct where you've got bowls, golf, basketball, and other activities all in the same vicinity", he said.
Cr van Zetten wants the state government to contribute funding, which he hopes the federal government will match.
The proposed facility - which will be owned by the state government when completed - will include an indoor green, and two-storey club and function room adjacent to the golf club.
Since the original proposal was announced, the Mowbray Golf Club and North Launceston Bowls Club have also called for government funding in order to jointly develop a news bowls club on the golf club site.
Mowbray Golf Club president James Hipwood said the costs involved in building new facilities and running a golf club were growing.
"Trying to pay managers and look after the greens...it just makes sense for us to look at sharing some of those costs, and sharing some of those facilities," Mr Hipwood said.
