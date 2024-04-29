Person found dead at scene of Tarleton vegetation fire, police say

A person, likely a 77-year-old man, has been found dead near a fire at Tarleton this afternoon, police say.
Emergency services were called to the fire at Henslow Street just before 3.45pm on Monday afternoon. They arrived to find a vegetation fire ablaze.
"Sadly a body was located near the fire," a Tasmania Police spokesperson said.
Formal identification remains to be conducted, but the spokesperson said that police believed the deceased person was a 77-year-old man who lived at the address where the fire had occurred.
The fire was brought under control and a fire scene examination is expected to be conducted on Tuesday morning.
Formal identification will be conducted ahead of a report to be prepared for the Coroner.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased," the spokesperson said.
