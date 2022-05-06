Albert Hall is one step closer to becoming more accessible and user friendly with a development application passing in council.
The $11 million development application passed in City of Launceston council on Thursday after heavily discussed the project, focusing on ensuring the development worked for the heritage site.
Advertisement
The project will include a development of the eastern wing of Albert Hall meaning demolition and construction of a new building extension (built in 1981), there will be interior alterations to the hall, vegetation removal and alterations to car parking and pedestrian access at 45-55 Tamar Street, Launceston.
Demolition will include existing facilities within the eastern wing such as the foyer, Pioneer's Lobby and Victoria's Café (including kitchen) at ground floor level, the Settler's Lobby and Tamar Valley Centre at first floor level and amenities, storage and circulation on each level.
Councillors spoke about how the upgrade, especially heating and new lighting, will bring more people in to utilise the hall.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said there had been "rigorous" process getting to this plan, to ensure voices were heard and the outcome would suit the historic site.
"The most important aspect of this whole thing is improving Albert Hall itself without taking away its heritage and historical context," he said.
Councillor Nick Daking said he was "very confident" with the plans after councillors and developers worked through issues together.
"We are looking to integrate Albert Hall and City Park together," he said.
"The best way to preserve heritage is to use it, by developing Albert Hall we will use it a lot more for many years to come."
There will also be development for better access with lifts, accessible entrance and refurbished toilets. While car parks will be removed, two disabled parks will remain.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.