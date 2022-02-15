news, local-news,

The $10 million redevelopment of Launceston's Albert Hall is on schedule to be completed four years after it was first announced. A Senate estimates hearing heard this week that the project was set for completion by the end of 2023. This is about 18 months later than the tentative completion date. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire Both major parties committed $10 million before the 2019 federal election for the project to transform the iconic building into a 500-seat convention centre. Questions over the project's delays were raised by Labor senator Helen Polley in a Senate estimates hearing on Monday. Meghan Hibbert, from the federal Infrastructure Department, said the project had three milestones and construction involving the first milestone had started in November. READ MORE: Newnham man cops fine for using listening device "Stage one of the Albert Hall redevelopment did not start as expected because there were delays with contractor availability," she said. Ms Hibbert said under the grants program, there needed to be a robust assessment of the value for money of the project before it was contracted out. "So we need all of the information for us to do a risk assessment and feasibilities on the viability of the project and the grantee," she said. READ MORE: Ravenswood resident fed up with hoon behaviour "Sometimes that can take some time in a complex project of this nature." Ms Hibbert said design works were advanced for stage two and construction would follow in March. She said stage three would not be commenced until March 2023 so the project overall would not reach completion until the end of that year. Senator Polley said there appeared to be completion delays to a number of Tasmanian projects that were announced before the last federal election.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/3b561a2b-97e4-452a-bdf5-065ab742e3fe.PNG/r2_40_880_536_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg