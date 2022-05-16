A group of Longford residents are expressing their concerns over a planning application in the heart of the town.
Neill Tubb and Peter Munro are two of several residents who have voiced their concerns to the Northern Midlands Council in regards to a proposed plan for 21 unit dwellings at 47 Marlborough Street, Longord.
At the latest council meeting, the application was rejected on the terms that it does not maintain an acceptable level of safety for road users and pedestrian access, as well as not allowing a turning circle for emergency service vehicles.
Mr Tubb said the proposed units would take away from the heritage conservation area in the town and its distinctive character.
He said the main part of Longford encompassing Wellington and Marlborough streets was more than 200 years old and had many homes and buildings which are heritage listed and provide a unique picture of Longford's past.
"The Heritage Streetscape Plan is not about stalling development. It's about preserving a small portion of the town's history," he said.
"The unit development will not enhance the heritage value. We are requesting council to stiffen the rules and regulations related to building development within the Longford Heritage Streetscape.
"We propose restrictions such as no new double story house dwellings and no new unit housing development withing the Longford Streetscape Plan."
Mr Munro said that the road is only getting busier and it could create safety concerns.
"The proposal would put lots of traffic coming out onto what is a very busy road," he said.
"You can imagine if you have 50 car parks, the worry is there will be a build-up of traffic trying to get in and out of the unit dwelling."
Mr Munro said that he understood people need places to live, but that safety and fitting the landscape should be considered.
"We just want to see it done a bit more sensibly. The way this is structured they could have put in 12 units, it's all about cramming as much as you can in, which is sad."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
