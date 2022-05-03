The Examiner
State records 1096 new cases and one death overnight

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated May 3 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:23am
Another COVID death, 6321 active cases in Tasmania

Tasmania has recorded another COVID death, pushing the state's number of deaths since 2020 to 55.

