The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The respite centre have applied for a retrospective planning permit

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
May 1 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONCERN: The residential site has been operating as a respite centre. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Residents have raised concerns over a residential dwelling turned respite care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.