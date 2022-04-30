The Examiner
NTFAW: South Launceston stay undefeated as Suns and Eagles win well

By Josh Partridge
April 30 2022 - 4:30am
IT'S ON: Deloraine's Abbey Cox and Meander Valley's Sophie Townsend battle it out for the ball. Picture: Josh Partridge

South Launceston are the only unbeaten side in the NTFA women's division one competition, defeating George Town 7.12 (54) to 4.1 (25).

