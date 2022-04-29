The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL: Jarrad Weeks believes JackJumpers can turn it around against Melbourne United

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 29 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrad Weeks believes his side is not far off their desired result if they fix some fundamentals.

The Tasmania JackJumpers have gone back to the drawing board and are hoping to keep their finals push alive in front of a home crowd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.