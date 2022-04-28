The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

City of Launceston Council to install toilets, showers for homeless

Caitlin Jarvis
By Caitlin Jarvis
April 28 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKE ACTION: Allison addresses the City of Launceston Council about seeing friends die on the streets and her fears of being next. Picture: file

Portable toilets and shower facilities, along with bins and waste disposal units will be installed at locations across Launceston to provide support for those sleeping rough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Jarvis

Caitlin Jarvis

Senior Journalist

I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.