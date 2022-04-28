Portable toilets and shower facilities, along with bins and waste disposal units will be installed at locations across Launceston to provide support for those sleeping rough.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
