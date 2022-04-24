The Examiner
NTFA Premier Division: South Launceston beat Bracknell as Longford go top in round three

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 24 2022 - 2:00am
REMATCH: Luke McCarty and Will Fisher compete for the ball in the grand final rematch between South Launceston and Bracknell. Picture: Paul Scambler

South Launceston have exorcised their demons over last season's grand final with a strong display over Bracknell in front of the Bulldogs' faithful 8.14 (62) to 6.11 (47).

