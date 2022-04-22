The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Deloraine, Longford gear up for Make Runs Maxi day

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
April 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME TURF: Deloraine will host the Make Runs Maxi game as they return home for the first time this weekend. Picture: Phillip Biggs

The football community will rally together for a cause far greater than the game when Deloraine take on Longford for the annual Make Runs Maxi fixture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.