The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Whats on

Faces of Launceston 2022 showcasing Launceston residents from all walks of life

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
April 21 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMOUS FACES: Photographer Phillip Kuruvita and Madi Biggelaar set up a photo in the Faces of Launceston collection. Picture: Supplied

Faces of Launceston residents are popping up all over the city, as a part of a photographic project highlighting those making a difference in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.