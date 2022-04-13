The Examiner
World Supermodel Production and Miss Teen Australia Finals coming to state

April 13 2022 - 1:00am
Launceston Mayor Albert Van Zetten, Miss Teen Australia ambassador Chelsea Freestone with Leon Wood and Sue Rees. Picture: Paul Scambler

The World Supermodel Production and Miss Teen Australia Finals are coming to Tasmania, with the announcement that the competitions are set to be held in Launceston this September.

