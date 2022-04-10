The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Australia's best highland dancers converge for Championship held at Silverdome

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
April 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Cameron of WA , Zara Theobald of Victoria and Grace Cameron of Victoria. Pictures: Paul Scambler

The best highland dancers from around Australia tapped in to Launceston's Silverdome this weekend, for the 2022 Highland Dancing Champion of Champions Championships of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.