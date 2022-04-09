The Examiner
Tassie Makers and Creators Festival Easter edition received well

Luke Miller
Luke Miller
Updated April 9 2022 - 11:48am, first published 3:09am
TALNTED: Owner of Laser Stuff Tasmania, Sharee Brown, at the Launceston Conference Centre for the Tassie Makers and Creators Festival. Picture: Paul Scambler

Thousands of punters attended the Easter edition of the Tassie Makers and Creators Festival on Saturday.

