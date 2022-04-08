The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bridport Distillery Co. opens in renovated church

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated April 8 2022 - 10:49am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOLY SPIRIT: Jess and Chris Carins of the new Bridport Distilling Co, which is a converted church on the towns main street. Picture: Paul Scambler

A new seaside brewery has opened it's doors in a newly converted church on the main street of Bridport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.