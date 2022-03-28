Driver disqualified for 'extreme' result

A Smithton man has been disqualified from driving for two years after blowing more three times over the blood alcohol limit, police say.
Claudia Williams is a journalist for The Advocate covering general news and events. Get in touch at claudia.williams@theadvocate.com.au or on 0448 310 641
Claudia Williams is a journalist for The Advocate covering general news and events. Get in touch at claudia.williams@theadvocate.com.au or on 0448 310 641
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.