Smithton man charged for high range drink driving

Claudia Williams
By Claudia Williams
Updated March 28 2022 - 3:52am, first published 2:44am
Driver disqualified for 'extreme' result

A Smithton man has been disqualified from driving for two years after blowing more three times over the blood alcohol limit, police say.

