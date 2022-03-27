The Examiner
Launceston JobSeeker recipient urges federal government to use budget to help those most in need

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
March 27 2022 - 5:00pm
Launceston JobSeeker recipient Alice says they are living on toast, frozen meat and the last tins of food in the pantry as cost of living pressures make it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. Picture: supplied

Launceston resident Alice can usually make the JobSeeker payment stretch just far enough to cover the two weeks until the next pay, albeit with intense budgeting.

