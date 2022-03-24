Ministers 'sorry for the impact' behaviour had on victim-survivors

Senior cabinet ministers Elise Archer and Michael Ferguson have said they are "sorry for the impact" that behaviour in Parliament two weeks ago - and the subsequent debate - had on victim-survivors of child sexual abuse.
- State and federal politics, environment and issues facing Tasmania's disadvantaged communities Contact: adam.holmes@examiner.com.au
