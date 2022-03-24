The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ministers 'sorry for the impact' behaviour had on victim-survivors

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated March 24 2022 - 2:28am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attorney-General Elise Archer and Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson both said "sorry" in Question Time on Thursday, two weeks after a groan was heard to a question from a child abuse victim-survivor.

Senior cabinet ministers Elise Archer and Michael Ferguson have said they are "sorry for the impact" that behaviour in Parliament two weeks ago - and the subsequent debate - had on victim-survivors of child sexual abuse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

- State and federal politics, environment and issues facing Tasmania's disadvantaged communities Contact: adam.holmes@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.