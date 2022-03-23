'This is not about politics': Griffin victim appalled at government

The victim-survivor of an alleged Launceston General Hospital paedophile nurse says she is appalled at Premier Peter Gutwein and the government for claiming Labor and the Greens are using her concerns as a "political weapon".
- State and federal politics, environment and issues facing Tasmania's disadvantaged communities Contact: adam.holmes@examiner.com.au
