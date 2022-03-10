newsletters, editors-pick-list, griffin, gutwein, groan, government, commission of inquiry, bec white, answer, question time

A victim-survivor of alleged Launceston General Hospital paedophile nurse James Geoffrey Griffin says she is "completely disgusted" by the behaviour of government members who audibly groaned in Parliament when a question from her was relayed to the Premier. In Question Time on Thursday, Labor leader Rebecca White quoted the victim-survivor who had claimed Premier Peter Gutwein lacked empathy or warmth in his answers to Commission of Inquiry-related questions the previous day. Ms White asked the question in silence, and the groan - and what sounded like a "come on" - was heard from the government benches when she quoted the victim-survivor, prompting an immediate response from Ms White. "I am directly quoting a victim-survivor. How insulting," she said. The victim-survivor said it was "extremely distressing" to hear how her question was responded to. "I was completely disgusted in the behaviour that came from those opposite (of Rebecca White)," she said. "She made it extremely clear she was quoting a victim-survivor. There was no way they could have misheard her. READ MORE: Gorge Hotel height issues overruled, but what comes next? "I felt there was a complete disregard and an attempt to minimise it - like an, 'oh here we go again'. It was treated like it was annoying and exasperating. "I expect a meaningful apology from each individual that responded in the way that they did, and I also expect the Premier to apologise on behalf of the government that he's a head of. I would've expected he would give an apology in response to Rebecca White as a result of what happened while she was asking the question." Mr Gutwein provided an unreserved apology in Parliament in the evening and requested to make contact with the victim-survivor to offer a person apology. The victim-survivor had claimed Mr Gutwein had shown "no empathy, no warmth or even mention[ed] the victims" in answering questions on Wednesday. Those questions had centred on former health minister Sarah Courtney sending a letter to an LGH nurse encouraging staff not to publicly raise concerns about the Griffin matter due the "psychological impact" that could have on other staff. Other questions from Labor included the level of legal support that would be provided to public servants who voluntarily participate in the Commission of Inquiry. Mr Gutwein, on three occasions, referenced the "courage" of his government in calling the Commission of Inquiry, causing concern from the victim-survivor. On Thursday, Labor questioned the Premier on whether he would guarantee that all recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry would be adopted. Mr Gutwein started his first answer - and ended his second - with an apology to the victim-survivor "that you're in the circumstances that you're in". He said he intended to implement all the recommendations. READ MORE: 'Targeted dredging' for Tamar planned despite scientific report "In terms of providing a guarantee in respect to the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry, I would not have started this Commission of Inquiry if I didn't intend to implement the recommendations that it makes," Mr Gutwein said. "So it is my intention that those recommendations as provided by the Commission of Inquiry when this process is finished that we will implement them." The Commission of Inquiry reporting period was extended until May next year, and hearings are expected to begin in May. It is examining government responses to child sex abuse allegations in the public health system - particularly the Griffin matter - at Ashley Youth Detention Centre and in Tasmanian schools. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

