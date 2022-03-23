Southern Cross Care workers walk out over pay dispute

Tensions between Launceston aged care workers and their employer Southern Cross Care Tasmania peaked on Wednesday after staff staged a walkout over working condition disputes.
Andrew is an experienced multi-platform journalist with degrees in anthropology, sociology and journalism from Curtin University in Western Australia. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Andrew is an experienced multi-platform journalist with degrees in anthropology, sociology and journalism from Curtin University in Western Australia. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.