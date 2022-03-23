The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Southern Cross Care workers walk out over pay dispute

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated March 23 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTION: Robbie Moore Speaking to protestors outside Southern Cross Care. Picture Brett Jarvis.

Tensions between Launceston aged care workers and their employer Southern Cross Care Tasmania peaked on Wednesday after staff staged a walkout over working condition disputes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

Andrew is an experienced multi-platform journalist with degrees in anthropology, sociology and journalism from Curtin University in Western Australia. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.