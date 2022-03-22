The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Umpires looking for more recruits heading into season 2022

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 22 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires Assocation coaches Greg Morton and Andy Gower. Picture: Josh Partridge

As football season rapidly approaches, the umpiring fraternity is looking for more numbers to bolster its ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.