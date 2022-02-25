AFL Tasmania eyeing former players to become umpires

newsletters, football-list,

As football season approaches and more umpires are needed, AFL Tasmania have launched a new campaign to get experienced players to grab a whistle. The Refer a Retiree campaign is aimed at former footballers who want to stay in the game, much like Northern Tasmanian Football Umpires Association assistant coach Greg Morton, who has been umpiring for more than two decades. "We've got blokes that are life members of football clubs running around at the moment and loving it," he said "One guy is a life member at Bracknell and has done five or six NTFA senior grand finals. "Once you are in the fold and get through the first couple of years, you're here for life and it becomes a second family. I've found it great personally and professionally ... it tends to improve your life outside of footy." Describing himself as "an average country footballer", Morton played with Longford, Perth and St Mary's until an injury ended his football career at 28. Taking up umpiring as a way to stay involved, he umpired field in the TSL until last season, with the fitness aspect and camaraderie keeping him going. "We all love our footy, we all have our AFL teams, we all get back and have a beer after the game and talk about the day's play locally and our AFL teams," he said "The other thing I missed the most [from playing] was being involved with a footy club but that was the most surprising aspect - that we are just another footy club." READ MORE: A-League: Western United's John Aloisi back Tasmania for A-League expansion This was echoed by AFL Tasmania's umpiring manager Sam Bridges. "People outside of umpiring generally don't think about umpiring clubs as footy clubs, but that's really what they are," Bridges said. "They're made up of experienced coaches, dedicated volunteers just like players, love the game, train during the week, have a laugh with their mates and perform on the weekend." Despite the new campaign targeting former players, Morton said potential umpires with any experience would be accepted into the fold, with plenty of opportunities across juniors and seniors. READ MORE: Tasmanian Tigers name uncapped trio in WNCL squad "Things are looking ok, but we've never got enough," Morton said. "It's always great at the start of the year, everyone is fresh and fit but when the cold weather comes, everyone's sick or everyone gets an injury. "There's games for everyone - we've got guys that are running a six-minute 2km but we've also got guys that take six minutes to run a lap." If interested, please contact NTFUA coach Andy Gower on 0428 819 677.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/4017f4fb-cf29-460f-98c6-742eeb344868.jpg/r2_213_4174_2570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg