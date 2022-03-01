newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Four Launceston Football Club players are set to don the North Melbourne stripes throughout the year as part of the Kangaroos' innovative Tasmanian program. Josiah Burling, Alec Wright, Jacob Boyd and Zach Morris have all been selected to be part of North Melbourne's 2022 VFL squad for the upcoming season. "All four men have their own stories and we're not surprised they're generating interest outside of Tasmania," Launceston coach Mitch Thorp said about the four players. "Alec and Jacob, as an example, have played all of their football at Launceston starting in juniors and progressing to dual premiership players at 21-years-old." All four players were part of Launceston's premiership winning season in 2021 while Wright has been elevated to the vice captaincy this season. "There is no secret we're striving to create an environment of high performance from a team and individual performance," Thorp said. "We believe the two can co-exist and this announcement is an important landmark in building out our football program, it gives hope to all our our current and future aspirational young men that they too can be connected with an AFL club." READ MORE: Western United maintain UTAS Stadium record The program allows the players to participate in VFL games when they are available without having to leave the state and relocate to Victoria so they can still play in the TSL throughout Launceston's premiership defence, which begins on March 26. READ MORE: O'Mahony five-for has Raiders in with chance for outright victor "Over the off-season, we just thought if we go after the players we believe have got some real upside and the ability to play VFL, we would target them regardless of which club they were at," North Melbourne general manager of football talent Brady Rawlings said. "It happened that four of them were at the one footy club which is a really good sign for the Launceston footy club. "We've developed some really good relationships with the TSL clubs, including Launceston, so we just find the right balance of what is best for them and the club. "We hope it can increase the opportunity for a player to get exposure in Victoria and potentially keep that AFL dream alive for players after the Devils program." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/823a7ef2-3424-43bb-ae83-014bce08afed.jpg/r0_142_4176_2501_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg