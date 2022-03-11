newsletters, football-list,

A decade after being drafted to the AFL, former Geelong and Sydney player Jackson Thurlow will return to Launceston for the 2022 season. Re-joining the reigning premiers after going through the Blues' junior system and winning the 2011 flag with them was a pretty simple choice for the 27-year-old, who played 63 games at the highest level. "I grew up at that footy club, my dad, my grandad and my grandma have been involved in that footy club for 50 years, so it's not as if I would've really played anywhere else," he said. READ MORE: NBL: Nikita Mikhailovskii departs the JackJumpers "It was just a matter of my partner and I, we've just moved back to Tassie so we've been flat out renovating, she's now pregnant so we had a bit going on before I really decided I wanted to play footy." The decision came after watching some of the AFL pre-season games brought about some itchy feet and having trained at Launceston last year, he took coach Mitch Thorp up on the offer to give him a call. Soon after, it was all over his Facebook. However, he admitted that he'll have to "wait and see" whether he's picked for round one, saying "footy fitness is different just to going for some jogs". "I'm sure Mitch and [captain] Jobi [Harper] and the fellas will have a say if they think I'm good to go and I'll play, if not, I'll train for a few weeks and get the body right," he said. "I understand it's a bit of a different situation, I'm coming in to a footy club on the brink of a season when these blokes have trained their backsides off for four or five months, so I obviously want to do the right thing by everyone. "If I'm good to play and Thorpy and the boys are happy, we'll be into it." READ MORE: Alastair Clarkson expands on idea of setting up Tassie footy academy Despite spending six seasons at Geelong, two at Sydney and last year with the Cats' VFL side, Thurlow has always kept a close eye on his beloved Blues. When they broke their TSL premiership drought in 2020, he was there, agreeing with his now-coach Thorp about the high standard of the game. "That was one of the best games of TSL footy I've watched in a long time," he said. "I've kept a close eye on them since 2012 when I moved away, but they are really a powerhouse of the league now, they've definitely got a high set of standards and are the benchmark of the comp. "It's great to see the footy club go from where it was to climb the ladder again and I'm looking forward to hopefully being a part of that success." Obviously it wasn't just Thurlow pleased with the move, with Thorp singing his new signing's praise. "Jacko is a great person above all else and will add valuable experience to our midfield," he said. "His professional lifestyle is aligned with many of our senior players and he will be another role model for our aspirational youngsters. "It's a great sign for the competition players of this calibre are returning home."

