newsletters, football-list,

Bridgenorth's next generation were given a treat on Friday night, with GWS' AFLW captain Alicia Eva making an appearance. In Tasmania for a whirlwind visit that will see her also speak to the Parrots' senior women's team, Eva was pleased to see so many female Auskickers. "I was telling Claire [Beams] that when I did Auskick, I was one of two girls at which was, and I think still is, one of the biggest Auskick centres in Australia," Eva said. "So now to come down to Tassie and see that there are so many girls running around, it's heartwarming and the future is very, very bright for women's footy." READ MORE: Cavaliers and Northern Hawks TNL Season Preview 2022 Eva was originally forced to stop playing football at under-13s as the pathway didn't account for girls. So seeing the Parrots' Auskick centre, which is 35 per cent female, brought a smile to her face. "You can't be what you can't see," she said. "There won't be a time when any of these young girls won't see women playing footy, so that's really exciting. "I'm sure that there's some superstars that, in 10 years time, will be running around in an AFLW jumper - it might be a Tassie AFLW jumper, who knows. "I've very much enjoyed my journey and I love giving back, I love coming and doing these things because again, when I was running around as a six-year-old, there were no Alicia Evas." With Bridgenorth's Legana centre in its second year and its women's program going strong, it was an easy choice for coach Bobby Beams to try and get Eva to the club. "We've done Auskick for a lot of years at Bridgenorth, but we've come into this Legana Auskick centre and for a couple of years, been really successful," he said. "We've spoken about getting an AFL or AFLW player over and it worked out we were able to get Alicia this week and it's great. "Kids need heroes, people to look up to and Alicia is certainly that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/def8c7b6-d32f-48ca-a365-3e2b8605a19d.jpg/r334_408_3814_2374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg