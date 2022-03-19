newsletters, editors-pick-list,

After a gruelling few months on the training track, the Northern Hawks and Cavaliers are ready to venture south and kickstart their Tasmanian Netball League campaigns this weekend. It shapes as a jam-packed two days as last season's grand finalists and the competition's two Launceston sides aim to get off to a winning start on Saturday and Sunday with games at Kingborough and Hobart. As the reigning premiers, the Cavaliers are the hunted rather than the hunters coming into the season as they target back-to-back premierships. The Cavs open their season against Arrows on Saturday before closing their southern road trip against Cripps Waratah on Sunday. While the two Launceston rivals have been the competition's pace-setters in recent seasons, the Southern sides have been busy in the off-season with recruiting. "Both teams, Arrows and Cripps, their line-ups have changed from last year, they've recruited well," Cavs' coach Dan Roden said. "I think the last couple of years the Northern sides have dominated but I expect this year that will change. Arrows, Kingston and Cripps have stepped up a level so they're expecting big things and we're expecting a much tighter competition." After tasting defeat in the grand final last season and surrendering their crown, the Hawks have plenty of motivation heading into the opening weekend. Kellie Woolnough's side opens their campaign against Karana on Saturday before an imposing clash against Kingston on Sunday. "I am excited to see what they can put out on the court, they're all pretty determined and focused," Woolnough said. "I think our focus is on playing a relentless brand of netball." The Cavaliers are set for a major season as they look to go back-to-back in the league with a chasing pack eager to take their scalp. That is the task awaiting Roden and assistant coach Katie O'Neill as they re-tool the reigning premiers for this season. Off-season changes The Cavaliers are backing in their young brigade to fill the breach after Bec Hyland (mainland) and Monique Dufty (Northern Hawks) departed from their defensive unit in the off-season. "Losing our defensive ends [means] we're probably focused on providing our under-19s with some opportunity, we haven't replaced Monique or Bec at this stage and we're heading into round one with a bit of a shorter list than normal ... but we hope that provides an opportunity," Roden said Coming into the side is 19-year-old Claire Oakley from Melbourne and Dana Lester who returns from injury. "[Oakley's] a goalie, so goal-shooter and goal-attack and she's definitely one to watch out for this season," Roden said. "[Dana's] back so it's really great to have her back in the group, her last three to four weeks on the court have looked really sharp." Leaders Familiar faces take up the leadership group with Shelby Miller taking the reins and Estelle Margetts as her deputy. "They were fantastic last year in a premiership-winning team so I guess that's hard to replace but we opened it up to the entire club to have a vote .... the overwhelming majority picked those two again," Roden said. Key players Given the Cavaliers are turning to the fountain of youth in 2022, it should be no surprise that two young guns in Piper Sanders and Shannae Heazlewood have impressed in pre-season. "They've been training the house down and they both look incredibly fit and I am really looking forward to them stepping up this year both on-court and off-court," Roden said. "They're kind of the next generation that will come through and succeed our existing leadership group so it's really exciting." The Northern Hawks are no strangers to success in the Tasmanian Netball League but the perennial powerhouse got their wings clipped in the grand final. READ MORE: Courtney Webb wins South Australia's Karen Rolton Medal Bested by their rivals in the decider, the Hawks are eager for redemption with the chance to add another trophy to an impressive cabinet this season. Off-season changes The biggest news arguably in the league is that the Hawks' leader Danni Pickett is back and ready to return for on-court action. The key attacker missed most of last season after suffering a ruptured Achilles during an early-season fixture against the Cavaliers. After helping in an off-court role during their run to the grand final, the Hawks will be glad to have Pickett back where she belongs. "She's worked extremely hard to get back on the court and it is exciting that she is back for us," Woolnough said. There has been plenty of off-court movement for the Hawks with Monique Dufty jumping across from the Cavs while Courtney Treloar is back after replacing Pickett last season. "[Courtney] has been selected in the squad this year so really excited for her ... she's had a pre-season and she looking pretty good. "Along with obviously Mon [Dufty], there's four that are 19-20 [in] Lynette, Mon, Courtney and Kendall [Jones], people forget that Kendall could have played under-19s last year so she's only young ... I think it's really exciting for our club and our team." Maddie Walker joins Woolnough as the Hawks' assistant coach for the season. Leaders Pickett's return to on-court action sees her resume the role as Northern Hawks captain for the season with Gemma Poke continuing as deputy after being the stand-in captain last season. A new face joins the leadership group with renowned goal-shooter Ash Mawer being appointed vice-captain alongside Poke. "Ash stepped up last obviously due to Danni's injury so it's just reward for the effort that she's been putting into the club for years," Woolnough said. With the majority of the Hawks' grand final side returning for the upcoming season, on-lookers can expect the regular suspects of Pickett, Mawer, Poke and Jones to be key to their hopes. While Dufty joins after being a key part of the Cavs' premiership defence, a former mainlander has caught the eye in pre-season. Lynette Childs makes the move from the Sunshine State for the Apple Isle and has the Hawks excited her form. The 19-year-old made a name for herself in Queensland's state league as a dominant defender in the circle but the Hawks coaching staff have a different plan for the former Carina Leagues Club Tigers player who shapes as strong addition. "[Lynette's] moved down here previously played state league in Queensland, she was predominantly defence but we've switched her into centre-court so she's one to watch out for."

