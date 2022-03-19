community, mosque, majid, islam, tasmania, launceston, northern, first, prayer

Northern Tasmania's first mosque opened its doors in Kings Meadows on Friday, marking the end of a community's long search for a place of their own to worship and gather together. Named the House of Guidance, the mosque - or masjid - was opened by its congregation with traditional coffee and sweet pastries available to those attending. READ MORE: Influenza is now also a concern, with vulnerable populations and under 5's urged to get flu vaccinations Until recently, the Muslim community in Launceston were congregating at the University of Tasmania's prayer room, but that facility - which was originally intended just for students - was soon outgrown by the region's flourishing Islamic congregation. For Dr Mostafa Seleem, who had been leading prayer at the University as the Imam, the opening of The House of Guidance signalled a great achievement for his family and the wider Muslim community. "It's an amazing day." Dr Seleem - who will be stepping back from the duties to make way for a new Imam recently arrived from Sydney - was one of seven committee members who highlighted the need for a mosque and community centre to help bring Muslims in the region together under one roof. After a substantial fund raising effort - and with support from the wider Tasmanian and Australian Islamic communities - the group purchased the old Salvation Army building on Kay Street in Kings Meadows, last year. READ MORE: Luke Andrew Krushka decided not to appeal 25 week jail term Before any renovation work began, however, Dr Seleem and the other community members were eager to reach out to the surrounding residents to introduce themselves and discuss the building's future. "We took around 20 boxes of chocolates and bunches of flowers to the neighbours so we could explain when and what the building would be used for. We also held a neighbourhood barbecue a few months ago to update people," he said. That community outreach extends to the naming of the centre, which Dr Seleem noted was intended to foreground aspects of Islam that all residents - regardless of faith - could appreciate. Meanwhile, a further $135,000 in renovations has been undertaken in the last few months to bring the building in line with the needs of the congregation that will be using it. Those renovations include a stunning central mixed-gender prayer room, with plenty of space to house dozens of worshipers at communal prayer on Fridays. Pride of place at the head of the room is a wooden shrine and bookcase, which was hand-built by committee member and Launceston resident of 16 years Yuksel Uzun, who - like many of those that worked on the project - refused to take a cent for his work and was glad to commit his time to his community. After living in Launceston for well over a decade without a mosque, the opening of the centre was particularly special for Mr Uzun. "Now the community is large enough, we needed a place for ourselves. We have it now," he added. That sentiment was echoed by Dr Rabiul Islam, who moved to Launceston in 2013 to pursue a PhD in marine engineering and now lectures at UTAS. The opening of the mosque is another landmark this month for Dr Islam, who welcomed his first child into the world two weeks ago. "This is really for the next generation. It's something we can pass on," he said. READ MORE: 90 years of Miss Flinders celebrated at Launceston Airport Likewise for Gulcan Kilinc, the place or worship will allow her to continue educating her own children in their family's culture and religious history. "My children go to a private Christian school so I have to teach them what I can, but I'm still learning. Here [the mosque] I have a place to go and ask," she said. "When I first got here it felt like something was missing and now we finally have it," she added The rebuild includes two prayer rooms, a community hall and a catering kitchen, which will be finished in the next couple of weeks just in time for the start of Ramadan. The ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan marks a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community and will be followed by the celebration of Eid, when the month-long fast is broken and the Islamic community feasts and rejoices. And after so long without somewhere to call their own, the congregation at the House of Guidance will have something extra to celebrate this year and somewhere new to celebrate it. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

