news, local-news, influenza, covid, tasmania, vaccinations

Potentially thousands of young Tasmanian children will be exposed to influenza for the first time this winter, prompting Public Health officials to urge parents to get their children vaccinated. Tasmania has ordered 205,000 doses of the influenza vaccination, and plans are being developed for administering both COVID and flu vaccines at the same locations, as well as testing for both viruses. Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said for the first time in 100 years children aged three and under had grown up without being exposed to influenza, making the need for vaccination more pressing. He said it was common for young children to contract influenza multiple times in these years, but this was unlikely to have occurred. Premier Peter Gutwein said the state is preparing for a winter in which COVID and influenza were common in the community, with a first case of flu already appearing in Canberra. READ MORE: Tasmanian hospitals in 'critical' condition following AMA report card "We will not be taking our tents down. Our infrastructure is going to remain in place in terms of testing and vaccinations, but we intend to do both, both COVID testing and flu testing, as well as vaccinations," Mr Gutwein said. "If you have symptoms and you take a RAT test and you are not COVID positive but you still have symptoms, and if you are one of the vulnerable groups, then you should turn up and get a test for the flu." As well as children aged six months to five years, the government is urging people aged over 65, people who have or have had a medical condition, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and pregnant women to get vaccination for influenza. READ MORE: Cameras on e-scooters will help prevent speeding and collisions The message is part of the state's winter management plan dealing with both COVID-19 and influenza moving forward, which will include a vaccination drive for the flu, and testing for both flu and COVID-19 at the one time. COVID-19 restrictions, such as the close-contact isolation rules and density requirements, will remain in place for now. In relation to Tasmanian restrictions, Mr Gutwein said Public Health will be reserving its decisions until the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPCC) meets on Friday afternoon. This included decisions on the seven day quarantine period for close contacts, restrictions in high-risk venues, and the Check In TAS app. READ MORE: Rise in COVID cases sees Royal Hobart Hospital returns to escalation level two "We will not be manking any decisions on easing any of those until discussions have occurred," Mr Gutwein said. He reminded people of the option to wear a mask to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection. "The best measures that we can take to prevent Covid and the flu, on the eve of the flu season, are the hygeine measures. Make sure we wash our hands, cover our coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if appropriate," Mr Gutwein said. "We removed the mandate but the recommendation still is, if you can't socially distance, if you are at high risk or vulnerable category, then wear a mask, regardless of the setting that you are in." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/NX9MbAzZyG5Vh8eWtwPQfX/ac83ec0e-f91d-4e0a-bca8-98ecda904e78.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg