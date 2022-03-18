newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston's historic Miss Flinders aircraft has celebrated 90 years since starting it's pioneering commercial air service between Launceston and Flinders Island in 1932. Celebrations were held on Friday morning, with a ceremony and cake adorned with a miniature version of the aircraft, which is on display at the Launceston Airport departure gate. Miss Flinders is a Desoutter Mk. II Monoplane, only one of three such aircraft remaining in the world. With it's enclosed cabin for two passengers and pilot, the aircraft proved ideal for the bi-weekly return service from Western Junction to Whitemark on Flinders island. READ MORE: Kelvedon Hills Reserve protects 3,500 hectares of woodlands on Tasmania's East Coast Flights took around an hour and 45 minutes one way, depending on weather conditions. Benefits of transporting passengers and mail by air to Tasmania's nearby islands saw the amalgamation with the Holyman brothers, which formed Tasmanian Aerial Services and later became Holyman Airways and eventually Australian National Airways. Tasmanian Aviation Historical Society President Andrew Johnson said that it was an exciting day. "Displaying Miss Flinders in Launceston Airport is the appropriate venue considering the aircraft's history on the site, and it provides the opportunity for the story of this significant little plane to continue to be shared with so many people," he said. "Flying back in those days was totally different to what we are used to now. The Miss Flinders was considered a fairly modern aircraft in the early 1930's, but it had no brakes, no flaps and they landed on grass runways. "The comfort factor was pretty basic in the cockpit, they had good vision but there would would have been a draught and a lot of noise. READ MORE: Rise in COVID cases sees Royal Hobart Hospital returns to escalation level two "It's had a long career here, by starting it's commercial service here and it represents the pioneering spirit of the islands." Launceston Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said that he was proud to have a piece of Tasmanian history on display. "Miss Flinders was displayed the Launceston Airport from the 1960's to 1990's, so it's fitting that she is now back here as she celebrates this historic milestone, even more so as we celebrated our own 90th anniversary last year," he said. "She always attracts the attention of travellers passing through our airport, sparking interest in the long aviation history in Tasmania and the evolution of aircraft over the decades." Miss Flinders was reassembled and displayed in the Launceston Airport in February 2021, and travellers can see the aircraft hoisted up in the terminal as the aircraft's permanent home. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146432937/b0397db6-5d5f-4e9c-85c9-d5a9cc63be88.jpg/r0_137_5000_2962_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg