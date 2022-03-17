news, local-news,

A large swathe of land on Tasmania's East Coast near Swansea is now protected by The Tasmanian Land Conservancy, with 40 rare and threatened species calling it home. The Tasmanian Land Conservancy's Kelvedon Hill's Reserve is 2,300 hectares of threatened bluegum, including old-growth strands, barber's gum, warty paperpark, and other eucalypt and grassy woodlands. The property is bounded by the Dry Creek Nature Reserve, the Eastern Tiers Conservation Area, and is nearby to Little Swanport and Prosser River Reserves. Adding Kelvedon Hills Reserve means the east coast now boasts 3,500 ha of contiguous private reserves. READ MORE: Advocacy Tasmania demands imminent action to reform Public Trustee, guardianship system It was purchased for $2.5 million. Tasmanian Land Conservancy chief executive James Hattam said the land, which was previously owned by one family for generations, was purchased and protected by public contributions. This included a single donation from the Elsie Cameron Foundation of $1 million. "Just over 800 people made more than 1,000 donations to conserve this vital landscape," Mr Hattam said. READ MORE: Tasmanian Irrigation unveils Tamar area's preferred option design "Protecting a property like this makes a real difference. With habitat that can support 40 rare and threatened species, climate refugia and connectivity to other protected areas, Kelvedon Hills Reserve will be keystone of conservation in Tasmania," he said. "We are thrilled that the Cotton family has given us this opportunity to conserve this landscape in perpetuity." Kelvedon Hills Reserve is home to masked owls, swift parrots, wedge-tailed eagles and white-bellied sea eagles, Tasmanian devils and spotted tail and eastern quolls, as well as woodland species birds such as scarlet robins, spotted quail-thrush and dusky woodswallow. READ MORE: HACSU escalates industrial action at all Southern Cross Care sites in Tasmania over workplace conditions Original owners Jack and Anna Cotton, of Kelvedon Estate, have been working with TLC for decades and said as custodians of Kelvedon they were happy to be working with TLC. "This is a particularly scenic and special site, encompassing the Meredith River, and its future prosperity is best ensured under management by the TLC." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

